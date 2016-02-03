LiveU Provides Super Bowl Coverage for Denver Broncos

HACKENSACK, N.J.—There’s more to the Super Bowl than just the game on Sunday, and LiveU has teamed with the Denver Broncos to help bring coverage of Super Bowl Week to the team’s fans. Using LiveU technology, the Broncos will stream up to 40-hours of content to its team website and mobile app.

LiveU helps provide coverage of Super Bowl Week's "Opening Night"

Among the team's offerings to fans will be a twice-daily simulcast of Denver Sports 760 radio broadcast from Media Row at Super Bowl City, featuring pre-game analysis and special guests. Video of each show will be streamed to DenverBroncos.com with LiveU’s LU500 video uplink unit. The website will also produce and live stream a half-hour program of discussion and analysis with the LU700 hybrid video uplink system set up at two fixed locations, the team hotel in Santa Clara, Calif., and at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver.

The LU500 system was also used to record and transmit behind-the-scenes footage of Super Bowl Week’s “Opening Night” to the team’s website on Monday, Feb. 1.

The Broncos have been using LiveU technology since 2013 and are employing 10 LU500 units, two LU700s and the LiveU Central Web-based video management platform for coverage of its trip to Super Bowl 50.