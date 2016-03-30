LiveU MultiPoint Utilized by Cox Media Group

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Needing to distribute live content multiple times every day to its 14 broadcast stations across the country, Cox Media Group recently announced that it has acquired LiveU’s Multipoint IP video distribution service. This cloud-based system reduces Cox’s reliance on satellite, according to LiveU.

Multipoint is fully integrated into LiveU Central, a browser-based cloud management platform that allows for the sharing of video between multiple broadcast locations over the Internet. The Multipoint service collaborates with broadcasters’ daily workflows to share content across groups while removing the need for satellite operations. Among the features of the Multipoint service is centralized Web-based switching between destination stations. This allows users to set configuration more easily.

Cox Media Group used the LiveU service for its coverage of the Super Tuesday primary elections in March.

LiveU is a provider of IP-based video and broadcast services for acquisition, management and distribution. The company is located in Hackensack, N.J.