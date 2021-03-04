LiveU Gear to Support Live Feeds of Derek Chauvin Trial

HACKENSACK, N.J.—The world’s eyes will be on a Minneapolis courtroom in the coming days, as Derek Chauvin will stand trial for the killing of George Floyd in May 2020. LiveU has announced that it will help bring coverage from the courtroom to global audiences with the help of its LU800 and Matrix IP platforms.

LiveU, in partnership with the Minneapolis Pool, will provide four camera feeds from the courthouse media center. The three courtroom camera iso feeds and a switched clean feed will be sent to the media center where a LiveU LU800 will transport them to the LiveU Matrix IP for global distribution.

The combination of the LU800 and Matrix IP platforms provide a all-in-one live transmission, content management and distribution solution, according to Mike Savello, vice president of Sales, Americas, LiveU.

“LiveU has been the trusted transmission solution for broadcasters to deliver high-quality high-profile breaking news to global audiences,” said Savello. “This trial is one of the biggest global news events in the last few years. With COVID restrictions, it is crucial for our customers to get instant access to the content and quality video for their newscasts.”

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is being charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd. The incident, which was caught on tape and showed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck, sparked protests last summer calling for reform against systemic racism and police brutality.

LiveU will offer the pool feed for anyone to pick up. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv.