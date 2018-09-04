LiveU expands hybrid IP satellite service

LiveU has announced plans to expand its hybrid global IP satellite service, which works in combination with its HEVC bonding technology.

Increasing the range of options, the new solution, based on Eutelsat's KA-SAT, will allow customers to use satellite or cellular connectivity seamlessly, streamlining both the billing structure and workflow.

LiveU offer its customers in Europe Ka satellite airtime in combination with its current cellular roaming data packages. Using this hybrid solution, the connectivity choice is made automatically based on a combination of signal strength and cost-effectiveness. LiveU will be working with Eutelsat whose KA-SAT satellite wide beam footprint extends across Europe and parts of North Africa.

The collaboration utilises NewsSpotter, Eutelsat’s Satellite News Gathering (SNG) product. NewsSpotter provides native bidirectional IP connectivity, facilitating integration with modern news production and media content management workflows. LiveU’s LU600 HEVC solution is a fully bundled service with a single-point-of-contact for support and with a range of packages available.

“This is a truly integrated service offering, bringing together the best of both worlds via market leaders in their respective fields,” said Zion Eilam, regional VP sales (EMEA), LiveU. “Making this as seamless and effortless as possible for our customers was essential, ensuring that they can concentrate on bringing high-quality live content to their viewers. Partnering with Eutelsat has achieved that, complementing our existing hybrid Ku-satellite service solution.”

Gerry O’Sullivan, executive vice president, Global TV and Video with Eutelsat, added: “Undoubtedly the contribution market, especially news, has changed significantly in recent years, with speed of deployment and mobility – at realistic price points – increasingly taking centre stage. NewsSpotter was a clear response to that and this collaboration with LiveU is the natural next step.”