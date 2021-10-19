Live Sports Streaming Business to Quadruple by 2028

JERSEY CITY, N.J.—The business of streaming live sports is set to see exponential growth in the next few years, with the market expected to grow from $18.1 billion in 2020 to more than $87.3 billion by 2028, a CAGR rate of 21.26% according to Verified Market Research.

The predictions are made in a new report “Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market.”

The researchers say that key drivers are growing interest in sports, the wider availability of high quality broadband connections and an increase in the number of multi-platform devices and connected services.