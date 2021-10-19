Live Sports Streaming Business to Quadruple by 2028
A new forecast estimates that live streaming video market for sports will grow at more than 21% a year between now an 2028, according to Verified Market Research
JERSEY CITY, N.J.—The business of streaming live sports is set to see exponential growth in the next few years, with the market expected to grow from $18.1 billion in 2020 to more than $87.3 billion by 2028, a CAGR rate of 21.26% according to Verified Market Research.
The predictions are made in a new report “Sports Online Live Video Streaming Market.”
The researchers say that key drivers are growing interest in sports, the wider availability of high quality broadband connections and an increase in the number of multi-platform devices and connected services.
The move by clubs, sports leagues and broadcasters to offer direct-to-consumer streaming services with live sports will also boost demand for these services. More information is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
