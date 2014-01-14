Litepanels Recognizes Horne’s Passing

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF.—Frederick Hunking Horne Jr., Fred, or Ted or Ted/Fred to his family and friends, died on Jan. 2, 2014 at Norwalk Hospital surrounded by his family. Well liked and well known, Fred thrived on helping people, a bigger than life figure, always ready with a smile, a helping hand and a story.



Born in Lake Forest, Ill. on June 17, 1954, Fred grew up nearby in Lake Bluff, Ill., spending summers in the Rye Beach, NH area, eventually permanently moving east to a house right on the ocean at Wallis Sands in Rye Beach in the late 1960s. Fred had a lifetime love of the water, learning to sail on Lake Michigan and enjoying the ocean life in New Hampshire as a teen and young adult.



He graduated from Appleton Academy in N.H. in 1970 and held many jobs following his formal education. He connected with Giraldi Productions in New York, and began a long and successful career in the film production industry.



“I think most people will remember the first time they ever met Fred,” said Eileen Healy, manager of sales and marketing at Chimera. “Fred was always ready with a hand shake and a smile.”



From Sandbank Productions to Radical Media, and as a highly regarded sales executive at a number of leading companies including Barbizon, PRG and ARRI, he was one of the most respected lighting sales executives in the industry. Fred moved to Litepanels in 2011, promoting LED lighting at a time when the technology was just taking off. He was also co-owner of World View Cameras.



“We have lost a vital part of the Litepanels family,” said Rudy Pohlert, Sr. Vice President of Litepanels. “Fred’s industry knowledge, positive attitude and big smile will certainly be missed. He was respected and loved in the industry, a true gentleman whose dedication to his work was only eclipsed by his love for his family.”



Fred was married to Tina Lindegren Horne, his wife of over 32 years, and their children are Melissa and Megan. He is survived by his wife, daughters and sister Lucia Stumreiter. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Terry Wettergreen and Mary Lou Lindegren Perkins, brother-in-law Bradley Perkins, nieces Sonja Wettergreen, Emily and Abby Perkins, and Robin Stumreiter, nephew Matthew Stumreiter and mother-in-law Ruth Lindegren.



“Fred was always full of raw positive energy and he would always walk in our store And rub his two hands together, excited for the next opportunity to sell,” said Danny Quiles, New York Sales Manager for Barbizon. “He was such a motivating person to be around.”



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred’s name to the Whittingham Cancer Center, which meant so much to Fred and his family.