LINK: CBS All Access Expands Access

LOS ANGELES - Recent affiliate agreements have significantly expanded the availability of the CBS All Access subscription streaming service

Currently about 40 affiliate groups as well as CBS’s owned stations are participating in the service, which is available in 124 markets or about 75% of the country.

The recent agreements with Media General, Scripps, Sinclair and other affiliate groups will bring CBS All Access’ live offering to such markets as Portland, OR; Providence, RI; Nashville, TN; Cincinnati, OH; and Albany-Schenectady, NY, the network reports.

While the service is now available in 124 markets, the live local offering is available in 59 market reaching more than half the U.S.

More markets with live local streams are expected to go live in upcoming weeks.

Read the rest of the story on B&C.