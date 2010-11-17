Linear Acoustic to receive Emmy

Linear Acoustic was selected by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) to receive an Emmy Award for outstanding achievement in engineering/technical development. The company is being recognized for pioneering development of a real-time audio/metadata processor for conforming audio to the ATSC standard. Linear Acoustic shares the award with Dolby Laboratories.

The 62nd Annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards, presented by the NATAS, will take place at the 2011 CES in Las Vegas.