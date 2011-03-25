Linear Acoustic provides audio support for 'Dancing with the Stars'

Two Linear Acoustic UPMAX 5.1-channel upmixers are being deployed on the current season of "Dancing with the Stars,” which returned to ABC March 21. According to production mixer Bruce Arledge Jr. and music mixer Mark King, the user-friendly UPMAX system ensures a consistent and transparent upmix of the show's stereo production elements for 5.1 broadcasting.

"I can mix the show in stereo, upmix it through UPMAX, then downmix it again, and it's transparent between my send back and forth," Arledge said. "A lot of our content — Mark's mix, the dialog that comes from the “B” roll, and my mix — is delivered in stereo, so it keeps the show consistent every week. UPMAX not only ensures a consistent viewer experience, but it also eliminates potential transmission errors. We don't have any phasing issues, and we don't have stuff in the wrong spot."

Arledge is using one UPMAX for the main show and another for the recap show, which runs simultaneously with the main show beginning the second week of the season. He is also using a Linear Acoustic LQ-1000 loudness quality monitor to keep the production mix centered on the –24dB LKFS level specified by ABC. The show is being produced on Stage 46 at CBS Television City in Hollywood, CA.

"It makes really good decisions on where to place things," said King, who recommended UPMAX for "Dancing with the Stars" after using it on a Golden Globe Awards telecast, on which he is the production mixer. "And as a way to achieve 5.1, the box saves the production company a ton of money."

"UPMAX certainly simplified the equipment setup for the show," Arledge said. "It saved a lot of time and headaches on our part."

