Limelight Networks acquires online video publisher Delve Networks

Looking to meet the ever-increasing demand for online video usage, Limelight Networks, an on-demand software, platform and infrastructure services company based in Tempe, AZ, has acquired the assets of Delve Networks, a privately-held provider of cloud-based video publishing and analytics services.

The transaction was completed with a combination of Limelight Networks common stock and cash, although no specific financial details were disclosed.

Together with Limelight’s global computing infrastructure and media delivery services, Delve can now offer enterprises, governments and content owners a complete solution for using high-quality online video to extend their brand, increase customer loyalty, lower support costs and increase revenue.

Founded in 2006, Seattle-based Delve Networks’ software-as-a-service (SaS) platform provides online businesses with a streamlined and scalable solution for the addition, management, syndication, analysis and monetization of Web video. The companies said Delve’s customizable software offers all the tools necessary for publishing videos online, including hosting, encoding, channel and playlist management, video search, metrics, and advertising.

As part of Limelight Networks, the Delve Networks team will continue to focus on product innovation, sales and support within the online video publishing sector.

Delve’s technology complements and extends the value of Limelight’s mobility platform and EyeWonder’s in-stream video advertising products by providing a Web-based workflow for these solutions. Delve currently serves over 100 customers, including the American Hospital Association, CDW, Cleveland Clinic, ESPN, Hallmark, Lego, Standard & Poors and US Lacrosse.

Alexander Castro, founder and chief executive officer, of Delve Networks, will continue in that role.