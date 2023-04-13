LG to Focus on Broadcast, Virtual Production and XR at at 2023 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Named by the National Association of Broadcasters as the “Official Commercial Display Partner of the 2023 NAB Show,” LG Business Solutions USA will be on the exhibit show floor focusing on its advanced displays for broadcasters, studios and content creators.

A focal point of LG’s booth in Central Hall of the LVCC will be its Virtual Production (VP) and Extended Reality (XR) stages anchored by large DVLED (direct-view light emitting diode) displays. Visitors also will learn about the advantages of OLED technology, especially OLED Pro displays built on LG’s OLED reference monitor technology.

“At NAB 2023, for the first time, we’re demonstrating LG DVLED technology’s versatility and advanced virtual production capabilities, providing a next-generation blueprint for media companies and systems designers,” said Tom Carroll, Senior Director, Commercial Displays, LG Business Solutions USA. “We’re pairing that with our 65-, 32- and 27-inch OLED Pro reference monitors and the latest, massive 97-inch OLED display to show industry professionals how our cutting-edge display technologies can be used to develop modern production spaces and workstations with benefits for on-screen and behind-the-scenes needs.

The XR DVLED Stage will demonstrate 1.5mm DVLED technology with the strength and design resiliency of a rental-style product, which attendees can experience through a 20-foot-wide, 11-foot-tall 4K Ultra HD display. It is built with the new “LG MAGNIT” DVLED tiles (model LBAG015) which are specifically designed for on-camera use in virtual production, extended reality and broadcast environments.

LG’s chip-on-board (COB) LED technology provides a robust and physically resilient background display, and its rental style frame offers flexible, non-permanent installation options. With the added strength and simplified installation, this DVLED offering is specifically designed to live up to the demanding needs of production studios, according to Jeff Cohen, Director of Broadcast & Virtual Production, LG Business Solutions USA.

“Our new XR DVLED Stage concept will combine LG’s microLED COB technology with the advanced Helios LED Controller from Megapixel VR, enabling producers to leverage the power and advanced features of the leading LED controller for virtual production,” said Cohen. “This solution provides on-screen talent with the aesthetic and feel of a physical backdrop while affording powerful post-production options that can broaden opportunities and eliminate the need for an enormous, full-set DVLED wall.”

The second stage is the VP DVLED Stage, launching LG’s foray into Virtual Production solutions. This space will demonstrate the unique effects of a curved DVLED display using LG’s new LBAE026 tiles, which have a 2.6mm pixel pitch. The VP DVLED Stage shows how different levels of DVLED sophistication can be optimal for different on-screen uses, with lower resolution but equal size as the XR stage. At both stages, LG will showcase comprehensive solutions for virtual production through its collaborations with its professional partners, including Mo-Sys, ARRI, Megapixel VR, QSC, and VIVE STUDIOS, presenting a fully functional design for production houses to consider

Both LG DVLED technologies enable construction of displays in virtually any size or orientation. These solutions can be used for a variety of business settings including entertainment applications, such as film and TV, corporate in-house broadcasting and houses of worship, the company said.

Attendees will also have the first look at LG’s 97-inch OLED commercial display, demonstrated publicly for the first time in the western hemisphere. Such a large display that provides superior color, black levels and contrast represents an ideal solution for screening rooms and review monitors and can even be used in fully lit environments.

Three of LG’s OLED Pro monitors will also be featured in the booth, with a 65-inch wall-mounted display and two desktop monitors showing how different production processes can benefit from the technology’s exceptional picture quality and color accuracy compared to LCD displays. The 27-inch 27BP950 and 32-inch 32BP950 desktop monitors are ideal for hands-on tasks and individual work, while the 65-inch 65EP5G display can provide a stunning review monitor for groups.

Carroll said LG OLED Pro displays offer versatile options for a variety of visual tech applications. “Each model is optimized for numerous creative workflows while faithfully reproducing the content creator's color and visual intent,” he said.

Another attraction will be the LG 136-inch All-In-One display (model LAEC015), which is a pre-built unit that combines an oversized HD DVLED display with speakers and multiple mounting or mobile cart options.

LG will be in Booth C6025 during the show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas.