LG Foldable TV Design Revealed

SEOUL—Perhaps inspired by Samsung’s foldable phones, LG is applying that idea to a television with a new design for a foldable OLED TV.

Designs from a patent LG recently filed in September with the Hauge International Design System for an ultrawide display that can fold up when not in use have been revealed, as well as some related artwork and renders.

The TV would be a six-segment display that would fold like an accordion and features rigid frames at the end that would serve as stands and include built-in speakers.

There are few additional details and no plans on whether this product will ever come to fruition.

TVT’s sister publication Tom’s Guide had the original story.