LG Drops OLED TV Prices 30-45 Percent

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics has announced that it is reducing prices for its OLED TVs by 30-45 percent, including the flat EF9500 series and the curved EG9600 4K UHD OLED TVs. The company will also make Full HED OLED TVs available for less than $2,000.

Both the EF9500 flat OLED 4K UHD TV and EG9600 curved OLED 4K TV will be available for a net price of $2,999 in 55-inch models ($3,999 with $1,000 instant rebate through the end of 2015). The 65-inch models for both TVs will have a net price of $4,999 ($5,999 with $1,000 instant rebate through the end of 2015). The EF9500 series is HDR-capable for both streaming and external source devices. The EG9600 received a firmware update that enables customers to stream HDR content from current and future streaming content providers.

The 55EG9100 is LG’s full HD curved OLED TV, replacing the 55EC9300. The 55-inch 55EG9100 will be offered at a net price of $1,999 ($2,499 with instant $500 rebate starting Oct. 18). The 55EC9300 is still available at a new price of $1,799.

All LG TV are currently available nationwide.