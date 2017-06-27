LG Delivering New OLED TVs to TV’s ‘Serious Watchers’

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—In the era of binge watching, LG Electronics believes there is a difference between the regular TV viewers and what it is calling a “serious watcher.” LG has launched a social media campaign to reward these serious watchers, delivering OLED TVs with the help from some of the stars of Netflix Original series.

Working with prank director Jeff Tremaine, LG’s first delivery of an OLED TV was given to a fan of “Orange is the New Black” with the help of Yael Stone, who plays Lorna Morello on the show. A video of the delivery can be seen below.

“LG wanted to connect the love we all have for these shows to the way we watch them, and remind people they owe it to themselves and the show creators to view these shows the best way possible—turning the TV itself into a badge of honor,” said Stu Mair, executive creative director at FCB New York, which worked on the online campaign with LG.

LG has more social activations planned in the months ahead for the serious watchers to prove “just how serious they are,” per LG’s press release. More information can be found at www.seriouswatcher.com.