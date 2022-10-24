LG Channels Offers U.S. Streamers a Halloween Hub

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG's free streaming service, LG Channels, has added three new channels and a dedicated "Halloween Hub" to its U.S. line-up that allow streamers to access a large collection of chilling film titles and channels offering horror and true-crime mystery content.

Among the new channels debuting on LG Channels are ALTER1 (106), Haunt TV2 (102) and Bloody Disgusting TV (252).

ALTER (106) (from Gunpowder & Sky) is the home of cutting-edge horror, binge-worthy TV, cult-classic movies and mind-bending originals from warped human perspectives, LG said.

Haunt TV (102) (BlueAnt Media) includes hundreds of hours of ghostly series.

Bloody Disgusting TV (252) (Cinedigm Corp.) offers horror films and series as well as video podcasts, celebrity interviews and exclusive short form "Blood Bites.”