LG Channels Offers U.S. Streamers a Halloween Hub
Three new channels and a “Halloween Hub are expanding the LG lineup of 350+ free streaming services in the U.S.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG's free streaming service, LG Channels, has added three new channels and a dedicated "Halloween Hub" to its U.S. line-up that allow streamers to access a large collection of chilling film titles and channels offering horror and true-crime mystery content.
Among the new channels debuting on LG Channels are ALTER1 (106), Haunt TV2 (102) and Bloody Disgusting TV (252).
ALTER (106) (from Gunpowder & Sky) is the home of cutting-edge horror, binge-worthy TV, cult-classic movies and mind-bending originals from warped human perspectives, LG said.
Haunt TV (102) (BlueAnt Media) includes hundreds of hours of ghostly series.
Bloody Disgusting TV (252) (Cinedigm Corp.) offers horror films and series as well as video podcasts, celebrity interviews and exclusive short form "Blood Bites.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
