LG 3DTVs Available on Amazon

CYBERSPACE: LG’s 3DTV sets are among this week’s top 10 deals on Amazon. The online retailer is hawking two sizes of LG’s 3D LED TV set bundled with 3D Blu-ray players, a 3D movie and two pairs of active shutter glasses.



The LG 47LX6500, a 47-inch 3D 1080p, 240 Hz LED “plus LCD HDTV,” bundle is marked down from $2,699.99 to $2,499.99 with free shipping. The same model with a 55-inch screen is marked down from $3,599.99 to $3,299.99. The bundles involve a rebate; the offer expires July 28.



The two TVs appear to be the only 3D LG sets available from Amazon. The Korean electronics manufacturer just came to the U.S. market with 3DTVs in May. LG said late last year it intended to sell 400,000 3DTV sets this year and 2.4 million next year. LG signed a partnership with Korean satellite broadcaster SkyLife to develop 3DTV domestically. SkyLife was scheduled to transmit its first live 3D content in May.



LG followed Samsung and Panasonic 3DTV introductions in the U.S. market. Samsung started taking preorders for 3D sets at Amazon in February. Panasonic 3DTV home theater systems were first offered at Best Buy specialty stores March 10. -- Deborah D. McAdams