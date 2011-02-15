Level 3 delivers Super Bowl XLV in HD via Vyvx VenueNet+

Level 3 Communications provided live, HD broadcast video services to Fox Sports for Super Bowl XLV Feb. 6 using its Vyvx VenueNet+ technology. For 22 consecutive years, the league and broadcasters have relied on Level 3 Vyvx services to deliver the event.

Level 3 connected the stadium in Arlington, TX, directly to its fiber-optic network and provided Fox with advanced voice, video and high-speed data services through a single connection panel using Vyvx VenueNet+ technology.

Level 3’s equipment and connectivity into the venue provided Fox with diverse, end-to-end, on-net service to ensure better reliability and control over the delivery process. As part of the service, Fox also used Level 3’s JPEG 2000 compression services, which the broadcaster used at several venues during the 2010 football season.