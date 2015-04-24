LeSEA Enlists Grass Valley to Equip Production Trucks

MONTREAL – Grass Valley has announced that it will supply a suite of its live production technology to Indiana-based LeSEA Broadcasting Network for its HD production truck.

Among the products are Grass Valley’s Kayenne K-Frame Video Production Center, LDX WorldCam cameras with XCU WorldCam base stations, NVISION 8500 hybrid routers and Kaleido multiviewers.

Grass Valley, the Montreal-based provider of production and content distribution workflows, and LeSEA have previously partnered for studio and production truck technology.