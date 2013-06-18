LEIGHTRONIX IncodeX delivers HD simulcast for TEDx event

LEIGHTRONIX leveraged its IncodeX encoding system at the third annual TEDx event in Traverse City, MI, last month to encode, stream and then decoded live video from the event which originated from Northwestern Michigan College (NMC).

The 1080i video and associated audio was sent to the historic State Theater located miles away in the heart of downtown Traverse City.

LEIGHTRONIX worked side-by-side with the media and information technology staff of NMC, as well as the production and logistics crew of Land Information Access Association (LIAA) to facilitate the HD simulcast.

At the heart of the operation was IncodeX One, a new IPTV encoder from LEIGHTRONIX. The IncodeX One took the production system’s 1080i HD output and encoded the video/audio stream down to 6Mb/s for transport through the college’s network infrastructure, over two fiber links provided by Charter Communications, to the State Theater. At the theater, the stream was then decoded for display on a 4K BARCO DLP cinema projector.