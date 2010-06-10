Lectrosonics announces iPad developer’s kit

At InfoComm, Lectrosonics released a developer’s kit for the Apple iPad designed to be used as a control interface for the ASPEN Series of DSP matrix mixing processors. The kit consists of a library of faders, knobs, meters and other on-screen objects used for the creation of custom interface designs using Command Fusion’s iViewer software. ASPEN users with a custom-designed interface on the iPad can update any system parameter wirelessly using the touch screen while receiving real-time feedback of the system’s status.

IViewer 3.3, a free software download released in April and available online at the Apple App Store, has already received rave reviews for its ability to transform an iPad into a control interface for home or commercial automated systems where units in the system are addressed via TCP/IP over Ethernet.

The iPad developer’s kit will include sample configurations and tutorial videos and will be available for download from the Lectrosonics website in the ASPEN support area in July 2010.