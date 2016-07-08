Leader Brings 4K Test & Measurement Gear to Sony IP Live

LONDON—The IP Live Studio in Sony’s Digital Motion Picture Centre Europe is getting a little help from Leader, as the test and measurement technology provider announced it supplied its LV5490 4k/HD/SD waveform monitor to assist with IP-based live productions.

Leader has shown interoperability with Sony’s Networked Media Interface, and so the IP Live Studio’s LV5490 system comes with the LV5490SER08-IP (NMI) option. This supports traditional SDI video formats and Sony IP. It also supports 4K formats including 4096x2160 and 3840x2160 via multiple links as well as 4x HD signal monitoring via IP.

Leader first demonstrated the LV5490 4K with IP Live Studio interface at the 2016 NAB Show.