LCI Uses MediaPower NewsTouch

PARIS—LCI has acquired NewsTouch, a touch-based live presentation appliance developed by MediaPower.



In September 2013, LCI launched its new morning shows, intended to introduce new people and new programs, including “The eye of the Web,” which presents the latest tweets, and other information circulating on the web and social networks. Emmanuel Raoul anchors “The eye of the Web” in LCI morning. Benoît Gallerey presents the same program at noon, and Thibaud Vézirian in LCI Evening. To answer the needs of this web press review program, LCI was looking for an interface that allowed its journalists to present, live on the screen, web pages or videos while commenting on them.



NewsTouch is a standalone appliance dedicated to the live production of press clippings, web content and recorded and live media files in the studio. It provides an intuitive interface especially adapted to journalists and editors. It allows presenters to compose press reviews from PDFs, videos, web pages, social network posts or other elements downloaded from the Internet, in just a few clicks.



Journalists can create comments or markings, zoom in/out or change documents, on a touchscreen interface, just as naturally as they would on smartphones or tablets. What is done on the touchscreen instantly shows up on TV.



SAV, importer of MediaPower products in France, introduced NewsTouch to LCI’s team. It matced match LCI’s requirements and offered autonomy for journalists and anchormen to prepare and present some of their news programs.



NewsTouch also appealed to other journalists like Michel Field for his press review program “La Matinale” because it allowed them to be more spontaneous and interactive. LCI now uses NewsTouch in several shows, at least four hours per day.



SAV provided and installed NewsTouch, trained the LCI staff and continues provide customer service.



“People consume news in different devices and in different formats. It is important that in delivering the news, broadcasters are just as flexible and dynamic,” said MediaPower CEO Marcello Dellepiane.