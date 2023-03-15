LCEVC Showcase Returns to 2023 NAB Show

LONDON—The LCEVC Showcase will be returning to the 2023 NAB Show, where it will be highlighting practical examples and demonstrating an expanding ecosystem of support for MPEG-5 LCEVC across broadcasting, streaming, social media and the metaverse.

The showcase will include demonstrations of LCEVC-enhanced content on TVs, mobile apps, web browsers, and new XR applications, all powered by a number of key solution providers including Allegro, AMD, Amlogic, Ateme, Harmonic, Intel, MainConcept, NETINT Technologies, NVIDIA, PresenZ, RealTek, RedpillVR, Steinwurf, THEOplayer, Videon, and V-Nova.

For video streaming applications, the ability to add MPEG-5 LCEVC at the player level will be demonstrated with integrations of LCEVC already available for popular projects such as Shaka Player, ExoPlayer and FFmpeg.

LCEVC will also be shown running at the driver level on video chipsets used in set-top boxes and TVs, demonstrating the ability to quickly deploy the technology also for large-screen viewing.

The availability of small-footprint silicon IP will also be presented.

One of the key demonstrations will simulate the LCVEC trials that Globo performed during the World Cup at the end of 2022 and during the Brazilian Carnival in 2023.

They showcased the ability to carry an enhanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10-bit layer on top of an SDR channel for enabled receivers as well as the first end-to-end trial over DASH streaming of an LCEVC-enhanced VVC video.

Finally, the showcase will host demonstrations of how LCEVC, together with V-Nova Point Cloud Compression, benefits applications such as Cloud Gaming and Cloud XR rendering. The combination of these technologies enables photorealistic 6DoF PresenZ media to be streamed to lightweight client devices, in support of the companies and services that are driving the future of the Metaverse.

“It is amazing to see the support of LCEVC in the video ecosystem growing from tradeshow to tradeshow,” explained Guido Meardi, CEO, V-Nova. “At NAB this year we’re seeing all the elements needed to deploy LCEVC in broadcasting, streaming, social media platforms, cloud gaming, and future XR applications, all coming together. LCEVC now offers diverse and cost-effective deployment options for both encoding and decoding. Video service providers will therefore be able to quickly monetize the benefits of more efficient, lower latency, higher density, and more sustainable video delivery.”

The showcase will be in the West Hall, Connect Area, booths W3074 and W3075. More information about LCEVC and scheduling appointments with the LCEVC team at NAB Show is available here (opens in new tab).