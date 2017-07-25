Lawo Deployed in New Zhejiang International TV Center

RASTATT, GERMANY—With the construction of its new 42-story Zhejiang International TV Center, Zhejiang Radio & TV Group had to equip the new production facility and opted to go with Lawo for part of its audio infrastructure. Lawo gear that includes the mc236 and mc266 digital mixing consoles, Dallis stageboxes, and Nova37 and Nova73 central routers were part of the installation.

The ZRTG International TV Center has two studio networks currently in use. The main studio network is interconnected through a centrally installed Lawo Nova73 routing system and video routing systems controlled and monitored through Lawo’s Virtual Studio Manager. The audio network is designed around a Nova73 central router and four 56-fader mc266 consoles in each control room. The studio control rooms have access to 10 centrally installed Dallis stageboxes that are connected redundantly to a Nova73 router via the facility’s Ravenna digital network.

The second studio network is equipped with a 40-fader mc236 console with a Nova37 router in between to share the wireless mics and dembedded signals.

ZRTG is also using Lawo for its 4K OB van and audio truck. The trucks will be installed with an mc266 and two mc256 mixing desks when it goes into service in the summer of 2018.