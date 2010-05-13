LARCAN selects Envivio encoder for mobile DTV transmission system

LARCAN has selected the Envivio 4Caster C42 for its Mobile Plus transmission system for mobile DTV and demonstrated the system at its booth during the 2010 NAB Show.

The 4Caster C42 enables the Mobile Plus system to deliver up to four mobile DTV channels per encoder at the point of ingest.

The Envivio 4Caster C42 provides the first link in the complete transmission chain offered by LARCAN Mobile Plus. The unit ingests the broadcaster's baseband SD video and encodes it for ATSC-M/H Mobile TV distribution.

LARCAN will offer the 4Caster C42 in both a single-channel configuration for broadcasters who need to deliver one channel and a multichannel configuration that enables broadcasters to expand their mobile presence by delivering up to four channels per 1RU encoder.

The new 4Caster C42 for mobile broadcast builds on the technologies of Envivio's widely deployed 4Caster M2 to offer the best video quality possible within the tight bandwidth allocated for mobile DTV.