Lakana Added to NAB’s Pilot Coalition

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcaster’s Pilot coalition, a program of companies and organizations seeking to advance broadcast innovation and technology, has a new charter member: Lakana, a content management provider for media publishers.

“Forward-thinking companies like Lakana are creating solutions to help media companies succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment, and through Pilot, we hope to leverage their collective expertise to help our industry thrive in today’s new media landscape,” said NAB Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny, in an announcement.

Lakana, with its suite of experience management, engagement and monetization solutions, powers more than 250 local broadcast digital media websites. Its platforms reach 75 percent of U.S. DMAs and 180 million unique users per month.

NAB’s Pilot charter members help define what the key areas are for development of innovative technologies and services for media companies with a focus on multi-platform digital distribution.