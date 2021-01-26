LA Updates COVID-19 Protocols for Production

LOS ANGELES—The County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued an updated guideline for TV production protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, as LA continues to see a high level of cases.

At the start of January, many TV productions were suspended to try and protect a surge of new cases. Now production is resuming, but with some updated rules on how to stay as safe as possible.

Issued by the Department of Public Health on Jan. 22, all productions (covering TV, film and music) must now adhere to these rules:

Productions that are one- or limited-time special events or performances must submit a safety plan for review at least 10 business days prior to the planned date;

Pre-employment PCR testing is required for all productions, including short-term or one-time productions. Weekly testing of all cast, talent, performers and crew is required during the production period, at minimum;

Screening of employees and visitors arriving to the worksite must include a check for whether the individual is currently under an isolation or quarantine order;

The required quarantine period for individuals who have been in close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 has been shortened from 14 days to 10 days;

Face coverings must be worn by staff working in cubicles;

Employees who work in close contact with others must wear a face shield in addition to a face covering;

Large live audiences are currently not permitted. Small, hired audiences of 50 people or fewer are allowed as long as they are hired by the production company or third-party vendor for this purpose or are employees of the production. They cannot be members of the general public.