Production Restarts in LA After COVID-19 Surge

LOS ANGELES—Hollywood is starting to ramp up production again as Los Angeles continues to deal with a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

A majority of productions froze over the holidays, and then in early January Los Angeles health officials and industry unions recommended that production continue to be halted as a result of the record-setting spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The Hollywood Reporter cites sources that a number of projects are returning to production this week, including “All Rise,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Shameless,” “You,” “The Goldbergs,” Atypical,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Why Women Kill,” “SEAL Team” and “Diary of a Future President.” Other productions are expected to resume production in the next week.

As of Jan. 12, Los Angeles County reported nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, almost 300 deaths and about 8,000 hospitalizations.