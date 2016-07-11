KUSI-TV Installs Hitachi HD6000 Cameras

WOODBURY, N.Y.—San Diego’s KUSI-TV has picked up five new cameras from Hitachi Kokusai to support its live news productions. The Z-HD6000 HDTV cameras were brought in to replace the station’s first-generation HD cameras.

The HD6000s feature a 2/3-inch, 2.6 megapixel MOS sensor as well as advanced digital signal processing. The cameras are connected by SMPTE fiber to Hitachi Kokusai CU-HD500 camera control units with RU-1200JY remote controls. A built-in communications channel is able to integrate with the station’s intercom system, while teleprompters and talent monitors run off the power provided by the camera control units. The new cameras also enable through-the-lens teleprompting.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Kokusai. KUSI-TV is owned by McKinnon Broadcasting.