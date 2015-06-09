Kudelski Group and Bloomberg Finance Sign Patent X-License Agreement

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – The Kudelski Group, provider of media security, announced a multi-year patent cross-license agreement with Bloomberg Finance L.P. The terms of the agreement remain confidential with Bloomberg making a one-time payment to Kudelski.



“This agreement further validates the relevance of Kudelski’s patent portfolio to online video distribution technologies and platforms in multiple markets including news and media where Bloomberg is an undisputed leader, as well in other markets such as sports and entertainment,” said Joe Chernesky, senior vice president of Intellectual Property and Innovation at the Kudelski Group.



The Kudelski Group offers a comprehensive intellectual property licensing program.