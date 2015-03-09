KTVX Utilizing JVC GY-HM890 Camcorders for Live ENG Reports

WAYNE, N.J. – JVC Professional Video has announced that KTVX, the ABC affiliate in Salt Lake City, has been equipped with six JVC GY-HM890 camcorders in conjunction with the JVC BR-800 ProHD Broadcaster server to produce live ENG reports from the field. The cameras have been in use since June, but began live HD-streaming in November.

The JVC cameras compliment both the station’s microwave and satellite trucks and the built-in HD streaming capabilities have reduced operating costs, according to George Severson, the station’s news director.

JVC’s 800 series feature a dual codec design that allows live HD footage or files be transmitted in the background while footage continues to be recorded in its normal workflow. The camera is able to transmit footage to a broadcast facility in real time when it is connected to a 4G LTE modem or hotspot. Using Zixi’s Advance Streaming Technology also maximizes bandwidth, provides content-aware error correction and offers real-time feedback of streaming status.