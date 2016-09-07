KTVX Installs Bitcentral CORE:news
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Bitcentral’s CORE:news production suite has joined the team at KTVX in Salt Lake City, offering a complete news production, media management and archiving system.
CORE:news is a modular news production platform that combines content discovery, capture, editing, playout, publishing, collaboration, asset management and archiving into a single unified workflow. The newly installed system helps KTVX produce its eight hours of weekday news coverage, plus three hours on weekends.
“It takes a team to put shows on the air and this system creates a great platform which supports that team effort,” said George B. Severson, director of news for KTVX.
