KTRK Adds New Brightline Fixtures To Studio B

HOUSTON—KTRK-TV, the ABC O&O here, added to its Brightline lighting lineup in June with new L1.2 and L1.4 fixtures under DMX control in its Studio B.

In late June, KTRK added the new Brightline complement and DMX control in Studio B. The station was eager to add functionality to Studio B, including expanding its chromakey capability to enable virtual set production. A large chromakey corner, lit by Brightline, is the start of a complete upgrade. Plans include an interview set and possibly a talent stand-up area, it said.

The Studio B lighting updates include:

Brightline L1.2X variable white with DMX control (2x)

Brightline L1.4 variable white with DMX control (17x)

Wide control screens on back lights

Fixture mounted intensifiers on front lights

ETC Element console

Lighting designer/director Chris Boyd installed the fixtures. Rob Kreps with Barbizon Lighting Company programmed the DMX console based on settings supplied by Boyd.

“Thanks to the daisy-chain ability of the Brightline fixtures, we only used three 20A relay circuits to power the entire rig. Control was provided by DMX cable from an ETC Element console,” said Boyd. “The set was lit to 3200k tungsten but can go up to 5600k daylight when needed.”

The station, a long-time Brightline customer, with more than 60 Brightline fixtures in its Bissonnet St. last year purchased 37 Brightline L1.2 variable white fixtures, eight L1.4 fixtures, and five Brightline Lupo fresnels to replace existing fluorescent soft fixtures and augment its LED fresnel inventory in the main news studio, the company said.

“KTRK has always been a true partner with Brightline,” said Kathy Katz, managing partner at Brightline. “We’ve worked closely with them for several years and look forward to many more. They truly understand the transformative power of great broadcast lighting.”

