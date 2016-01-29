KSAT Installs SSL C10 and Network I/O

SAN ANTONIO—KSAT-TV, San Antonio’s VHF digital television station, has installed a Solid State Logic C10 HD Plus as its new main production console. The C10 will help handle the stations daily news and entertainment show broadcasts.

C10 HD Plus assists with KSAT's daily news and entertainment show broadcasts

The installation of the C10 system was part of a technical restructure by KSAT. The station cut down on support cabling by embedding a number of its sources, including interfacing with the station’s HD video infrastructure and connecting the SDI feeds directly into the C10 via SSL Network I/O. For KSAT’s live news broadcast, the C10 is controlled from the station’s automated production room using Sony ELC automation.

The station has also tested a Dante link from its remote studio via an 80GHz microwave link using the SSL Network I/O. The Dialogue Automix has also been added to the infrastructure to assist with management of multiple live mics, with automatic adjustment of multiple active channels to the equivalent of a single channel.

KSAT is a part of the Graham Media Group.

Solid State Logic is a manufacturer of analog and digital audio consoles and provides tools for live, broadcast and post production professionals.