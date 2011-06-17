KRNV upgrades to JVC

JVC Professional Products Company recently announced that NBC affiliate KRNV, serving Reno, NV, purchased 14 GY-HM790U ProHD cameras for ENG and creative services applications. The cameras were delivered to the station in April, and most have been deployed in the field.

Each shooter has two 32GB SDHC media cards, which provide more than enough storage for a normal news day. Paired with an interchangeable Fujinon 17x lens, the GY-HM790U is well-suited for one-person ENG work. The lightweight camera's 4.3in flip-out LCD monitor makes it easier for reporters to shoot stand-ups on their own.

KRNV, which is owned by Las Vegas-based Intermountain West Communications, made the conversion to local HD news in 2006. The new JVC cameras replaced Canon XL H1 camcorders that were equipped with external Focus Enhancements hard drives.

JVC's use of nonproprietary SDHC cards as its recording media was "an extreme plus," and its native file recording (MP4) for the station's Grass Valley EDIUS NLE systems was another feature the station found important.