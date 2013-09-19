KRBK-TV deploys SFN with five Prostar UHF slot antennas

Jampro Antennas recently delivered five of its Prostar UHF slot antennas to KRBK-TV, the Koplar Communications FOX television station serving Springfield, MO.

The antennas were deployed at various sites around the area and configured into a Single-Frequency Network (SFN), where several transmitters simultaneously send the same signal over the same frequency channel.

One of the critical aspects of successfully implementing the SFN was engineering and producing slot antennas that complied with critical azimuth and special elevation patterns. The Jampro engineering staff worked closely with the KRBK consulting engineers in the development.

The Prostar UHF slot antennas are compatible with DTV, ISDB-T and DVB-T broadcasts, and are available in power ratings ranging from 1 kW to 90kW. The feed lines are pressurized for pro­tection, and the slots are radome sealed to protect the antenna from the environment.

Computer modeling is used in the pattern designs, and the patterns were confirmed at Jampro's facility in Sacramento before the an­tennas were shipped to KRBK. Measured performance and the factory tuning before shipping gave KRBK the confi­dence that the SFN would perform as desired.