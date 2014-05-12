Korea’s First 4K Broadcast Network to Go Live With Rohde & Schwarz Transmitters
MUNICH, GERMANY and SEOUL— South Korea’s first 4K broadcast network will deploy Rohde & Schwarz transmitters when it goes live, according to a release.
The project includes the R&S SCV8302 low power transmitter, which delivers 600 W in DVB-T2 mode. It was installed on a tower situated on Namsan mountain, in Seoul. A 5 kW R&S THU9 high power transmitter will go into operation on Kwanak mountain (located to the south) in May. KBS selected the R&S ETL TV analyzer from Rohde & Schwarz for testing, and the R&S DVM400 digital video measurement system will be used for monitoring.
Rohde & Schwarz transmitters have already proven successful for T DMB and ATSC broadcasting in South Korea. They feature stability and reliability, plus on site service and support.
Broadcast network operators benefit from the energy efficiency of R&S transmitters that reduce operating costs. Their compact design and high power density save rack space. R&S THU9 transmitters also offer a wide range of possible configurations that they can fulfill almost any requirement. They are future ready as they can be upgraded at any time.
