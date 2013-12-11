KOMU-TV Channel 8 Adopts Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters

KITCHENER, ONTARIO —KOMU-TV Channel 8 in Columbia, Missouri, a full-power NBC affiliate owned by the University of Missouri and operated by the Missouri School of Journalism, has expanded its electronic newsgathering capabilities with Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters.



Operating as a commercial station, KOMU-TV broadcasts six newscasts and more than five hours of news daily, and the newsroom is staffed by Missouri journalism students.



Equipped with the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and an HD camera, the students are able to file live reports from areas that are unreachable by the vehicles. The transmitters’ adaptive bit rate bonded cellular encoding combines available cell and wireless networks to ensure reliable, high-bandwidth transmission of the HD video. In the newsroom, a Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Server receives the feeds and integrates them into the live broadcast, or using the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter’s store-and-forward capabilities, reporters can capture footage and transmit it for editing.