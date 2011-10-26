KOIN-TV Automates with Grass Valley

SAN FRANCISCO: KOIN-TV recently streamlined their local news production and playout with equipment from Grass Valley.



The Portland, Ore.-based CBS affiliate acquired a K2 media server and K2 Summit production clients to work alongside a previously installed Ignite automated production system. A few Sony Vegas HD edit systems let editors collaborate on projects simultaneously, saving time and resources in the process.



“We have always had success with the Grass Valley technology that we've used in the past and it has met all of our expectations,” said Rick Brown, director of technical operations at KOIN, in a press release. “As a leading news station, we need to get content on the air first and with our Grass Valley systems now firmly in place, it has made our production workflows more efficient and our staff better able to handle more content faster.”



Rounding out the installation is the Grass Valley AppCenter Pro software, which controls the server channel operations, and a Grass Valley BaseCamp Express content management software to add and manage files and metadata.



