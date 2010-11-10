KOIN chooses Apantac TAHOMA multiviewers

KOIN, the CBS affiliate in Portland, OR, has installed several Apantac TAHOMA multiviewers in its master control room and newsroom for multi-image display processing and monitoring as part of its HD upgrade.

In the HD newsroom, the TAHOMA-LX Series multiviewers provide KOIN with a hardware/software solution to display 64 HD input images over three large LCD displays. The two TAHOMA-LX32HD multiviewers integrate with a Grass Valley Ignite production system to provide KOIN with a seamless, complete news production and monitoring workflow. All UMD and tally information is provided to the TAHOMA multiviewers using a serial or LAN protocol. One of the three high-resolution multiviewer outputs is split and fed into the technical operations center using an Apantac MT HOOD DVI extender with local monitor output (DVI-1-EM).

Live camera sources or transmission sources are fed into a Utah Scientific routing switcher, which assigns the sources to the displays that are integrated with a Florical automation system.

