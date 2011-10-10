KIT digital, Harmonic Announce Partnership



PRAGUE, Czech Republic, and SAN JOSE, Calif.— KIT digital Inc. a Czech Republic-based provider of premium cloud-based software solutions and technology services for multiscreen video management and delivery, and Harmonic have announced a strategic partnership to offer an end-to-end multiscreen video platform for broadcast and pay TV.



The new product offering will combine KIT Cosmos, KIT digital's video asset management platform, and Harmonic's multicodec, multiformat video processing and storage technology to deliver and optimize video services for live linear feeds, catch-up and start-over TV, and video-on-demand with a rich user experience. The unified video infrastructure is designed specifically to service traditional broadcast and emerging multiscreen devices with maximum quality and operational efficiency. The combined offering will promote a “Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)” or on-site operational model that fits the end customer's most stringent reliability requirements while handling day-to-day workflows.



Scott Sahadi, chief strategy officer for KIT digital, commented: "As the lines between traditional broadcast and new media distribution channels blur, our clients are demanding an integrated, seamless, and cost-effective solution. Already, clients have recognized the value and synergies of our combined offering. This partnership is a natural evolution of an existing relationship, one that we look forward to strengthening and expanding even more through the years."



Shahar Bar, senior vice president of corporate development for Harmonic, added: "A strategic focus for service and content providers alike is to gain operational efficiency while extending service offerings for consumers. Harmonic's award-winning video infrastructure solutions and KIT digital's impressive managed service platform deliver a true high-quality, proven, end-to-end solution focused on operational efficiencies."



