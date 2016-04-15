KFMB TV Acquires GV iTX System

MONTREAL—CBS affiliate in San Diego, KFMB TV, recently acquired the iTX Integrated Playout platform from Grass Valley. The device will serve as the master control system for ingest, live and file-based content for its two-channel operation.

KFMB’s traffic department will reportedly use the platform to upload and change content as needed, reducing risk of data re-entry errors, while the station’s production team will be able to handle join-in-progress events. The fully redundant iTX system enables KFMB operators to leverage the integrated asset management for both low-resolution proxies and high-resolution media from operator positions.

Grass Valley’s iTX system is designed to deliver IP/SDI format flexibility and scalability for readiness in a multifunction playout platform that includes audio processing and multilevel graphics capabilities.