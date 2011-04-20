KEYC-TV upgrades news production to HD

KEYC-TV, the CBS-affiliated TV station of Mankato, MN, has purchased a NewsFlow Complete integrated news production system from Video Technics and Comprompter. NewsFlow Complete coordinates scripting, editing, ingest, organization and presentation of high-quality newscasts at a cost-effective price point.

The NewsFlow Complete system for KEYC includes the Apella HDS video server, VT Media Exchange Server with Java plug-ins and the VT Proxy Editor running with NewsKing to provide low-resolution editing.