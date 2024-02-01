KERO-TV Upgrades Studio Lighting With Brightline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.—KERO-TV, the E.W. Scripps station here, has upgraded its studio lighting with a full Brightline system, bringing to more than 12 the number of its stations that have upgraded or replaced their Brightline fixtures.

“Scripps has a storied history in journalism and cable and is well regarded for its latest multi-platform initiatives,” says Sam Cercone, managing partner at Brightline. “Widely known for pioneering new technologies, the expansive lighting upgrades underway throughout the group further solidify its position as a broadcast innovator.”

From Nashville and Cincinnati to Denver and Tampa, Brightline relights underscore Scripps’ commitment to sustainable technologies throughout all its endeavors. Scripps has added a variety Brightline products, ranging from its all-in-one retrofit kit to turnkey lighting upgrades, the company said.

With turnkey packages that provide lighting for all aspects of the studio with wired or wireless DMX control, Brightline systems deliver improved performance, richer color saturation (97 CRI with 5600K), and a scalable approach to upgrading studios, it said.

Converting stations in Billings and Bozeman, Mont., Boise, Idaho, Buffalo, N.Y., Lexington, Ky., Milwaukee, Omaha, Neb., and West Palm Beach, Fla., a team of skilled Brightline lighting directors have assisted local facilities with their installations, it said.

Chris Boyd, lighting director on the recent KERO-TV project, will next tackle KMGH-TV in Denver, supervising the station’s turnkey Brightline lighting conversion, due to be done in time for a March on-air rollout.