KCET builds Burbank TV station on SeaChange media architecture

Public television station KCET, serving Southern and Central California, has selected video servers and storage from SeaChange International for its new Burbank broadcast facility. SeaChange will deploy a completely tapeless broadcast workflow solution based upon the SeaChange Media Architecture at KCET.

At the heart of KCET’s operation is the SeaChange Universal MediaLibrary (UML) storage system. The UML will be used as main and near-line storage with a per “brick” capacity of up to 144TB. The MediaGateway Mirroring Tool will mirror the contents of the main UML to the near-line archive. It supports hybrid NAS and SAN connections, allowing KCET to access iSCSI, CIFS, NFS, and FTP files without reconfiguration or NAS gateways.

For ingest, QC, and play-to-air, SeaChange will provide the MediaClient 8200 and MediaServer 1200. Both the MediaClient and MediaServer will be controlled at KCET via Pebble Beach Marina automation and will have back up support by SeaChange’s MediaController Tool.