Kathy Hostetter Named VP & GM of CBS News And Stations’ Local Businesses In Baltimore

BALTIMORE—Veteran local media executive and award-winning journalist Kathy Hostetter has been named vice president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Baltimore, including WJZ-TV, the CBS News Baltimore streaming channel and CBSBaltimore.com.

Hostetter will report directly to Roark and assume her new role on Monday, April 25.

Hostetter will be joining CBS Baltimore after having spent nearly three-and-a-half years as the news director at CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Pittsburgh, Pa., including KDKA-TV (CBS), WPCW-TV (The CW Pittsburgh), the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming channel and CBSPittsburgh.com.

“It is always a pleasure whenever we are able to fill key leadership positions by promoting top performers from within our organization,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head, CBS News and Stations. “Kathy has done an outstanding job leading our news team in Pittsburgh and enhancing KDKA’s reputation as the market’s top station. We are excited to have her make the move from one great station to another and help us add wonderful new chapters to WJZ’s history.”

Prior to joining CBS Pittsburgh in November 2018, Hostetter spent five years as the news director at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis. During her time there, the station’s news department received Peabody, regional and national Edward R. Murrow, Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University and national Society of Professional Journalists awards.

Hostetter’s background also includes serving as the news director at WAVE-TV in Louisville, WAVY-TV and WVBT-TV in Portsmouth and WISE-TV in Fort Wayne. In addition, she has been an executive producer at stations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Indianapolis, and Moline; and a producer at stations in Grand Rapids and Fort Wayne.

Hostetter earned her bachelor’s degree in French and telecommunications from Ball State University. She and her husband, Ben, are the proud parents of their daughter, Emily.