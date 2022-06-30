KASA-TV Launches Spanish-Language App for Local News, Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Five months after debuting the only locally-produced Spanish-language newscasts in the Albuquerque-Santa Fe market, Telemundo Nuevo México / KASA-TV has launched New Mexico’s only Spanish-language app for local news and weather app on mobile and connected devices.

The Telemundo Nuevo México app is available for iOS and Android devices and on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, the station reported.

“The Telemundo owned stations were the first in their markets and in the broadcast industry to launch news and weather apps for their local Spanish-speaking audiences, helping to break down the language barrier that many Latinos face when trying to access quality news and real-time weather information about their communities in Spanish,” said Tony Canales, president and general manager of KASA-TV. “Telemundo Nuevo México continues this important mission with the launch of its own app to help New Mexico’s Latino audiences get the vital local news and weather information they need.”

Key features for the ‘Telemundo Nuevo México’ app include:

Customization options for alerts/notifications for breaking news, commuter information, weather alerts and sports;

In-app prominence for breaking news and comprehensive local reporting;

Sports stories and special features;

Multimedia content includes visually rich articles, on-demand and live video;

Weather alerts in Spanish, a first for the market;

Exclusive hyper-local 10-day forecasts;

State-of-the-art Live Radar that allows users to access local weather information and data for their communities;

Detailed weather information and graphics including UV index, humidity and dew point;

Weather-related school closings in the area delivered in real-time.

KASA-TV became an NBCUniversal-owned station in October 2021, following NBCUniversal Local’s acquisition of the station. Since then it has launched new desktop and mobile websites in December 2021 and live, locally produced newscasts in January 2022.