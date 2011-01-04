KARK-TV Purchases JVC HD Cameras
KARK-TV, the NBC affiliate for the Little Rock/Pine Bluff, Ark. television market, has purchased three JVC GY-HM790U ProHD cameras for use in its local news production operations.
The cameras have been used for studio broadcasts on a daily basis since June and are currently operating in standard-definition resolution. The station is planning to move to high-definition news production in early 2011.
KARK-TV is owned and operated by Nexstar Broadcasting.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox