JVC Supplies Camcorders to ActonTV

WAYNE, N.J.—The PEG station serving Acton, Mass., ActonTV, uses JVC Professional Video ProHD and 4KCAM camcorders to cover the areas local sports, as well as other productions throughout the community. Since the station launched in 2010, it has relied on JVC cameras, first acquiring the JVC GY-HM100s.

Today, ActonTV covers local high school sports with three JVC GY-HM850 ProHD shoulder-mount cameras along with one of the station’s three GY-HM750 ProHD cameras. The station also uses the GY-HM850 for a monthly cooking show and original programs shot on location.

ActonTV also recently invested in a GY-HM200 4KCAM compact handheld camcorder. The GY-HM200 features an integrated 12x lens with optical image stabilizer, 1/2.3-inch BSI CMOS chip, dual XLR audio inputs, dual SDHC/SDXC card slots, and color viewfinder and LCD display. It also includes a built-in HD streaming engine for HD transmission directly to decoders, with support for various protocols for direct streaming to Ustream, YouTube, and other content delivery networks.

All the cameras are able to wirelessly integrate with TriCaster systems, which the station uses on their mobile production trucks.