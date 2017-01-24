JVC PTZ Cams Capture Live Stream of Rose Bowl Parade

WAYNE, N.J.—The annual Rose Bowl Parade is one of many New Year’s Day traditions, but this year’s event added a new feature, as Absolute Live Production utilized a JVC PTZ camera to live stream directly from one of the floats.

Due to limited space on the float, Absolute Live Production used the JVC KY-PZ100 robotic PTZ IP video production camera. The camera was attached to the top of the float via the camera’s mounting bracket. A camera operator was also on the float using the JVC RM-LP100 remote camera controller and a 7-inch LCD monitor. The camera signal was then looped to a TVU TVUPack TM8200 uplink backpack for streaming.

The KY-PZ100 features a 1/2.8-inch CMOS sensor and 30x optical zoom lens, as well as an f/1.6-4.7 maximum aperture. The camera can stream up to 1080p/60 video at a variety of bit rates with two-channel audio and minimal latency when connected to a Wi-Fi adapter or LTE modem. It can also support on-board HD recording at up to 50 Mbps to a MicroSDHC/SDXC media card, with recorded files being able to be uploaded to an external server.

According to JVC’s press release, the Rose Bowl Parade was the first time Absolute Live Production utilized one of its two KY-PZ100 cameras that it purchased in December 2016.